Strictly Come Dancing makes 'top singing' as Anneka Rice rumoured to star in next series

26 July 2019, 10:44

The 60-year-old presenter has reportedly been signed for this year's series of Strictly.
The 60-year-old presenter has reportedly been signed for this year's series of Strictly.

The 60-year-old Challenge Anneka host will compete for this year's Glitterball Trophy, according to reports

Anneka Rice has reportedly been signed for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 60-year-old BBC presenter, who is best known for her starring role in hit 90s show Challenge Anneka, is set to swap her hard hat for sequin dresses when the ballroom competition returns this September.

Reports claim the Welsh star has been keen to compete for the Glitterball Trophy since last year – and now 30 years on from her BBC debut, she's returning to the small screen.

Anneka Rice will reportedly be strutting her stuff on the Strictly dancefloor this year.
Anneka Rice will reportedly be strutting her stuff on the Strictly dancefloor this year.

A TV insider said: “Strictly believe they’ve made a top signing in Anneka.

“She’s a TV institution and a familiar face to viewers who’ll be rooting for her. Anneka is in great shape and can’t wait to strut her stuff.”

The British reality game show host, who has been in a relationship with writer Simon Bell for 14 years, first made a name for herself in the 80s, appearing on Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt.

In 1989, she got her big break and became the face of Challenge Anneka – a show which tasked the jumpsuit-clad star to complete projects in an almost impossibly tight timeline, which ran for five years and then returned for four specials in 00s.

Anneka's rumoured signing follows the news that Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing has allegedly joined the line-up.

Also thought to be attempting those tricky ballroom moves are Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, funnyman Alan Carr, Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch.

