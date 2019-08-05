Who is Michelle Visage? Strictly 2019 contestant and RuPaul's Drag Race judge

5 August 2019, 14:17

Michelle is the best friend of the world's most famous drag queen, RuPaul Charles (pictured right)
Michelle is the best friend of the world's most famous drag queen, RuPaul Charles (pictured right). Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The outspoken TV star and singer has been in the spotlight her whole life and is a huge star in the US as well as here in Britain.

Michelle Visage has just been announced as one of the newest additions to Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

But what other shows has the star appeared on what is she famous for? We reveal all...

Who is Michelle Visage?

Michelle Visage, born Michelle Shupack, is an American TV judge, singer, radio presenter and media personality.

She's known for being RuPaul Charles' best friend, and the pair have known each other since the 80s, when they met in a New York nightclub.

The 50-year-old is well known around the world, especially among the LGBTQ+ community due to her work on RuPaul's Drag Race since its third season.

READ MORE: Michelle Visage announced as newest Strictly contestant

Visage adopted her second name after gaining the nickname "cara", (which means face in Spanish) after spending time with the latino community of the New York ball scene.

Nobody could pronounce "cara" properly, so she decided to opt for "visage" instead, the French version of the same meaning.

Michelle rose to fame after auditioning for and becoming one third of the 90s R&B trio, Seduction, who were behind the hit single "Two to Make It Right" as well as many others.

Before becoming a huge name in US television, Michelle also had a stint as a solo singer where she featured on the soundtrack for Whitney Houston film, The Bodyguard, and she was also a radio DJ for many years.

What other TV shows has she appeared on?

Visage is most famously known for being a judge on the huge show RuPaul's Drag Race, a competition show where America's top drag queens compete in a variety of challenges in order to be crowned America's "next drag superstar" and win $100,000.

She is one of RuPaul's best friends, and was asked to appear as his right hand (wo)man from the first season, but due to contract complications with previous commitments, Michelle didn't start her role on the show until season three.

Michelle (pictured with Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley) is a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race
Michelle (pictured with Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley) is a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. Picture: PA

Michelle was on the UK Big Brother back in 2015 and was pretty successful, making it to fifth place.

She has also appeared as a judge on the last two seasons of Ireland's Got Talent, which began airing in 2018.

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Strictly have revealed the star will appear on the newest season

Strictly Come Dancing confirms RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage as newest contestant
Here's the official Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 official line up: These are all the confirmed celebrities
The first Strictly stars have been announced

The first Strictly Come Dancing contestants have officially been announced - and fans are so excited!
Saffron Barker has joined the Strictly Come Dancing line up

Who is Saffron Barker? Meet the Strictly 2019 star and YouTuber
Saffron has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

YouTube star Saffron Barker CONFIRMED for Strictly Come Dancing and admits she's 'scared' of public reaction

Trending on Heart

Michelle and her cousin look so alike

Michelle Keegan shocks fans with lookalike cousin in Instagram snap

Celebrities

Heathrow airport strikes: Find out everything

Heathrow strike 2019: Which flights are cancelled and are passengers eligible for compensation?

Travel

Heathrow airport is facing strikes this month

Heathrow Airport strike 2019: Which flights are cancelled and am I entitled to compensation?

Travel

Apparently Hugh is creating a part for Robbie

Robbie Williams will 'star in The Greatest Showman sequel with friend Hugh Jackman'
Gemma's new house is absolutely sparkling

Gemma Collins reveals what her lavish Essex barn conversion looks like inside - and it's so extra

Celebrities

Faecbook have announced that WhatsApp and Instagram are changing their names

WhatsApp and Instagram are going to change their names for the first time

Lifestyle