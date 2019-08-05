Who is Michelle Visage? Strictly 2019 contestant and RuPaul's Drag Race judge

Michelle is the best friend of the world's most famous drag queen, RuPaul Charles (pictured right). Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The outspoken TV star and singer has been in the spotlight her whole life and is a huge star in the US as well as here in Britain.

Michelle Visage has just been announced as one of the newest additions to Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

But what other shows has the star appeared on what is she famous for? We reveal all...

Who is Michelle Visage?

Michelle Visage, born Michelle Shupack, is an American TV judge, singer, radio presenter and media personality.

She's known for being RuPaul Charles' best friend, and the pair have known each other since the 80s, when they met in a New York nightclub.

The 50-year-old is well known around the world, especially among the LGBTQ+ community due to her work on RuPaul's Drag Race since its third season.

Visage adopted her second name after gaining the nickname "cara", (which means face in Spanish) after spending time with the latino community of the New York ball scene.

Nobody could pronounce "cara" properly, so she decided to opt for "visage" instead, the French version of the same meaning.

Michelle rose to fame after auditioning for and becoming one third of the 90s R&B trio, Seduction, who were behind the hit single "Two to Make It Right" as well as many others.

Before becoming a huge name in US television, Michelle also had a stint as a solo singer where she featured on the soundtrack for Whitney Houston film, The Bodyguard, and she was also a radio DJ for many years.

What other TV shows has she appeared on?

Visage is most famously known for being a judge on the huge show RuPaul's Drag Race, a competition show where America's top drag queens compete in a variety of challenges in order to be crowned America's "next drag superstar" and win $100,000.

She is one of RuPaul's best friends, and was asked to appear as his right hand (wo)man from the first season, but due to contract complications with previous commitments, Michelle didn't start her role on the show until season three.

Michelle (pictured with Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley) is a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. Picture: PA

Michelle was on the UK Big Brother back in 2015 and was pretty successful, making it to fifth place.

She has also appeared as a judge on the last two seasons of Ireland's Got Talent, which began airing in 2018.