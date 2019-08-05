Strictly Come Dancing confirms RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage as newest contestant

Strictly have revealed the star will appear on the newest season. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Mared Parry

The huge US TV star has just been announced this morning as the newest member of the lineup.

Strictly Come Dancing has announced a fair few of its newest season's celebs, and this morning Michelle Visage was revealed as the ninth member of the BBC show's cast.

The new season of Strictly is a short while away, and will kick off at the end of the year but that isn't stop fans from getting excited, and so they should be!

READ MORE: The full official lineup for Strictly Come Dancing 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle, 50, is a huge celebrity in the US and has a huge LGBT+ following around the world.

She's a former member of the band Seduction who sang the hit 'Two To Make It Right' so does have a bit of experience moving and grooving around the dance floor, but she isn't an expert by any means.

Hailing from New Jersey in America, Michelle is already quite known in the UK after she appeared on Big Brother in 2015 and came in fifth place.

Michelle is a huge star thanks to RuPaul's Drag Race. Picture: PA

The new announcement has excited fans, as they commented on Strictly's Instagram posts.

"Amazing!!! Best one yet. FACT!!" said one, and another added: "oh my gaaawwwddd!"

Heart presenter and former Strictly star Ashley Roberts is excited for Michelle's appearance as she admits she's a massive Drag Race fan, as she comments: "Yassssssss" on the Strictly post.

The existing lineup for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is as follows:

- England football legend David James

- Comedian Chris Ramsay

- EastEnders star Emma Barton

- YouTuber and influencer Saffron Barker

- Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley

- BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell

- CBBC TV presenter Karim Zeroual

- Viscountess and chef Emma Weymouth

- Gold medallist paralympian Will Bayley