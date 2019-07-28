Stacey Dooley is set to sign an exclusivity deal of £250,000 per year with the BBC

BBC have locked down Stacey Dooley for future work. Picture: Rex Features

The Strictly star will be unable to work for any other broadcaster

Stacey Dooley has reportedly signed a £250,000-a-year 'golden handcuffs' deal with the BBC. The 32-year-old Strictly star follows in the footsteps of others including Michael McIntyre, Danny Dyer, Nick Knowles and Graham Norton who have recently signed similar deals.

It means the documentary-maker will only work for the BBC and will become 'one of the faces of the BBC'. She will not only present the documentaries for which she is known for, but also entertainment shows and will guest appear on other BBC shows.

BBC executives "were absolutely terrified about losing her to another broadcaster like ITV or Channel 5."

After winning Strictly Come Dancing last year, Stacey's career has gone from strength-to-strength.

She is reportedly "happy to stay loyal to the BBC," as this is where she has done "the vast bulk of her serious work before Strictly."

Stacey has spent much of the past ten years making documentaries for BBC Three, filming more than 40 episodes of her series Stacey Dooley Investigates and Stacey Dooley in the USA. And from 2011 to 2017 she hosted the CBBC series Show Me What You’re Made Of.

Aug 5th, @BBCOne Panorama focusing on those women who left the UK and Europe to join IS and the caliphate...what happens to them now? pic.twitter.com/ixlKlPiU4d — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) July 24, 2019

Last year, the BBC spent £157 million on “on air” talent. This figure was up from £147.6 million the year before.

Behind the cameras, Stacey fell for her dance partner Kevin Clifton during their Strictly journey and she split from her boyfriend of five years, Sam Tucknott, when the relationship became public, back in March.