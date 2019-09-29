Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker spark romance rumours as they appear to kiss during steamy routine

AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker sent fans wild with their on-screen chemistry. Picture: Instagram / BBC

The professional dancer and the YouTube star sent viewers wild with their sizzling Cha-Cha-Cha.

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker sent fans into meltdown last night as viewers thought the duo shared a cheeky kiss during their steamy routine.

The professional dancer, 24, and his YouTube star partner, 19, were first to take to the floor in Week Two and wowed the judges with a sizzling hot Cha-Cha-Cha.

The pair got incredibly close during their sexy display and even appeared to lock lips at the end of their performance, despite previously insisting they're just friends.

The dancing duo set tongues wagging as they appeared to lock lips during their routine. Picture: BBC

Saffron, who was dressed in a flirty pink bodice decorated with tassels, cradled AJ's face as he spun her around in the risqué dance causing viewers to comment on their chemistry once again.

At one point, the duo even lay on the floor holding each other with their faces just millimetres apart.

The couple have been hit with Strictly curse rumours in the past after they were spotted getting cosy on a lunch date during rehearsals.

And despite AJ being in a serious relationship with West End dancer Abbie, fans are convinced there's a spark between the pair.

The pair put on a passionate as they danced the Cha-cha-cha. Picture: BBC

However speculation was temporarily put to rest when the Strictly pro, whose brother is Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, appeared on Good Morning Britain to insist he wasn't worried about his relationship at all.

He said: "My girlfriend Abbie, she's a dancer as well.

"She goes away and does her dancing she understands the long hours and hard work. We always want the dance on Saturday to be the best dance possible. She's not worried at all."

Saffron and AJ fuelled rumours during last week's show with a passionate Tango to Lips Are Moving by Meghan Trainor.

And it seems even the judges spotted the growning connection between them, with Shirley Ballas saying they "already had a little chemistry, so that's great."

The dancing duo are hoping to go all the way in this year's BBC One competition after AJ has failed to get past the semi-finals in the last three years.

He told The One Show: "I've been in the semi final three years in a row. As they say fourth year's a charm. Straight to the final.

"I've got so many show ideas but it's never happened for me just yet."