Who is Saffron Barker? Meet the Strictly 2019 star and YouTuber

By Lilian Crock

Meet this year's Strictly Come Dancing social media star who has more than 2 million YouTube subscribers.

Saffron Barker has been announced as the latest celebrity to have joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about the YouTube star...

Who is Saffron Barker and how old is she?

Saffron is a 19 year old YouTube star from Brighton, she has shot to fame in recent years through her popular videos on the social media platform.

She's most well known for creating online series' with huge brands such as TalkTalk with ‘In My Day with Saffron Barker’.

What’s her YouTube channel about and how many subscribers does she have?

The main focus to her channel is cosmetics, lifestyle and beauty and she creates videos which feature the latest fashion trends, make-up hacks and general life tips.

She also shares hilarious challenge videos and ropes in her friends and family members.

What did she do before YouTube?

Before kick starting her solo YouTube career in 2015, Saffron was a part of a girl band called ‘Born2Blush’ with friends Libby Whitehouse, Jazmine Tiley and Georgia McNarmara.

They started by uploading song covers on YouTube, eventually posting their first original track ‘27seven’ in March 2015.

Read More: Iain Lee 'lets slip’ first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants live on GMB

What has Saffron said about joining the Strictly 2019 line-up?

Saffron admitted she's “nervous” about the public reaction to her Strictly gig, but knows that her followers will support her as much as possible.

She isn't the first YouTuber to join the show, as Joe Sugg became very popular in last year’s series and made it all the way to the final.

Saffron is hoping to ask Joe for advice and gain the audiences love in the same way, as well as improving her dance moves.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 rumoured line-up revealed from Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer to cleaning queen Mrs Hinch

When it comes to professional partners, she says she's “happy with anybody”, as long as they "work really hard, but also can have good fun”.

Saffron rates her current dance moves a four, as she admitted: "If I go out with my friends all of them can really dance, I’m the worst. I’m there doing the one, two step little bit of a click, that’s pretty much all I can do. I wish I could twerk or something but no I can’t."

Let’s hope Saffron can brush up her dance moves and have a twerk perfected by the end of Strictly 2019.

When will Strictly start on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is set to have its red carpet launch on August 26th, with the actual series starting several days later.

This will be the shows seventeenth series.