ALL the Strictly stars’ annual salaries revealed – and AJ Pritchard is on £365k a year

Here's how much the Strictly celebs and professional dancers get paid to take part. Picture: Getty

We reveal how much cash the glitzy cast are raking in, from the dancers to the judges and presenters.

Strictly Come Dancing has taken over Saturday nights once again as the glittering cast perform each week to compete for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Celebs are put to the test by their professional partners who coach and choreograph a string of impressive, original dances every single week.

But for all their cha-cha-cha's, costume changes and celebrity mentoring, how much is each dancer earning to star in the popular BBC show?

The Daily Mail has revealed the pay cheques of the professional dancers, judges and presenters for their time on and off the glitziest dancefloor on TV.

AJ Pritchard banks the most cash for his annual stint on Strictly. Picture: Getty

The Dancers

However far they get in the tough competition, each dancer earns a flat fee of £50,000 to star in the series – even if they get sent home in episode 1.

But many top up their finances by participating in Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour, as well as spin-off stage shows and productions all over the world.

AJ Pritchard - £360,000

The highest paid dancer to star in the BBC show is AJ. He racked up £120,000 from TV appearances, earned another £70,000 for the Strictly Live Tour and banked a further £35,000 for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour. He's also expected to take home a hefty fee for RuPaul's Drag Race UK when he joins the show as a trainer.

Kevin Clifton - £350,000

He's followed closely by last year's winner Kevin Clifton, who pockets just £10,000 less than AJ. The dancer, who won last year's series with girlfriend Stacey Dooley, earns money from a string of performances, such as ITV's All Star Musicals, which bagged him £80,000. He also cashed in on £10,000 a week for 20 weeks for his starring roles in Burn The Floor and Rock Of Ages.

Kevin Clifton won last year's Strictly with girlfriend Stacey Dooley. Picture: Getty

Katya and Neil Jones - £334,000

The couple, who recently announced their separation, made £100,000 on Strictly Come Dancing. The dancing duo also netted another £50,000 from their successful stage show Somnium. Between them, the dancers star were paid £70,000 for the Professionals tour, and earned £90,000 from three cruises followed by a further £12,000 each for their Alton Towers dance weekends.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara - £290,000

The married couple put their Strictly earnings together and between them banked £140,000 from the tour. The dancing pair also garnered £30,000 from a cruise, while Aljaz brought home another £20,000 for dance tour Here Come The Boys.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara take home a shared salary of £290,000. Picture: Getty

Anton Du Beke - £172,000

Anton beefed up his £50,000 Strictly fee with £65,000 from his own professional tour with Erin Boag. He earns money from appearing in Dancing With The Stars at Alton Towers and banked £45,000 from his book, One Enchanted Evening.

Gorka Marquez - £105,000

Gorka earns his standard £50,000 for appearing on Strictly, which is topped up with an extra £35,000 for starring in Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour. He also banked £20,000 for spin-off stage show Here Come The Boys.

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood earn a significant amount more than the professional dancers. Picture: Getty

The Judges

When it comes to the judges, the pay packets receive a serious boost.

Despite earning a healthy chunk of cash from the show, most top up their money pots from tours, pantos and endorsements worldwide, as well as other shows and appearances throughout the year.

Bruno Tonioli - £1.85million

Bruno banks £250,000 per season for Strictly but earns most of his money from his judging role on Dancing With The Stars, which gets him £1.5million per season. He tops up his pot with the Strictly Tour, which bags him £100,000, and still earns money from books, radio and his company Fulvia Limited.

Craig Revel Horwood - £650,000

Sassy Craig is the lowest paid judge on the show, taking home £180,000 per series – but he earns a massive £200,000 a year from the tour, which he choreographs. The Australian version of Strictly gives him £125,000 per show and he adds to his earnings with panto for £100,000, along with his company wage from Acid Clutch Productions.

Shirley Ballas - £500,000

The head judge earns £250,000 per series, and another £100,000 from the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. She also banks a fair bit of cash from TV appearances and pantomime, which she charges £100,000 for.

Motsi Mabuse - £325,000

The newest Strictly judge earns £200,000 for her stint on the show. She earns an extra £75,000 from the German version of the show, Let's Dance. Motsi is also the face of Weight Watchers over there, banking another £50,000, and makes money from the dance school she runs with hubby Evgenij Voznyuk.

Tess and Claudia earn the same amount of cash for their co-presenting duties, £150,000 per series. Picture: Getty

The Presenters

Tess and Claudia both take home £150,000 per series for co-presenting the show.

Claudia Winkleman - £829,000

The popular radio and TV presenter earns £370,000 in total from the BBC, which includes her £150,000 Strictly fee.

She tops up her money pot with extra projects and endorsements, such as her Head & Shoulders and No 7 campaigns, which between them have netted £450,000.

Tess Daly - £570,000

Tess does plenty more work for the BBC, including presenting Children In Need, which earned her another £170,000.

She also works as an ambassador for a vitamin brand, along with other endorsements, garnering around £250,000.