How old is Strictly professional Anton du Beke and how long has he been on the show?

22 September 2019, 16:26

Anton has been wowing our screens with his charisma on Strictly since 2004
Anton has been wowing our screens with his charisma on Strictly since 2004. Picture: BBC

All you need to know about the Strictly dancer

How old is Strictly professional Anton du Beke?

Anton du Beke was born on 20 July 1966 and is 53 years old.

He was born in Sevenoaks, Kent to a Hungarian father and Spanish mother and he has two younger siblings.

The British ballroom and Latin dancer, singer and television presenter is best known as a professional dancer on the BBC One celebrity dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Anton lives in Buckinghamshire with wife Hannah Summers. In November 2016 the couple announced they were expecting twins, due in spring 2017. In March 2017, he announced his son George and daughter Henrietta were born.

How long has he been on the show?

Anton is one of the Strictly originals and has been on the show since it began in 2004.

He has partnered with the likes of Laila Rouass, Patsy Palmer, Jan Ravens, Jerry Hall, Judy Murray and Gillian Taylforth over the years and has become known for his comedic pairings.

He is best remembered for the unintentionally funny routines with both Nancy Dell'Olio and former MP Ann Widdecombe, which are the stuff of Strictly legend.

This year he has been partnered with EastEnders actress, Emma Barton.

