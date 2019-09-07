Which professional Strictly Come Dancing stars are married and who are their girlfriends and boyfriends?

All the Strictly professionals' spouses and partners revealed. Picture: Instagram

All the Strictly professionals husbands, wives and partners revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is just around the corner, with the first episode airing on 6 September 2019.

As well as a brand-new line-up of celeb dancers, some old favourite professional dancers will be returning to the series as their partners.

Here's everything you need to know about their dating lives and relationship statuses.

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend

AJ recently went Instagram official with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen.

A source told The Sun of their relationship: “AJ fell for Abbie the moment he saw her and they've been dating for a while now.

“They've been on a number of low key dates and were seen being very tactile with each other at a couple of parties during the tour.”

Aljaž Skorjanec's wife

Aljaž married Janette Manra, and American professional dancer and choreographer, in 2017.

He paid tribute to her on her 35th birthday on Instagram, writing: "Today is going to be full of these @jmanrara! #birthdaykisses".

Amy Dowden fiancé

Amy is currently engaged to Ben Jones, her dancing partner. The two of them run the Art in Motion dance school in Dudley.

Anton Du Beke wife

Anton has been married to Hannah Summers since 2017, and the pair reside in Buckinghamshire. The pair have two children - twins George and Henrietta.

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah. Picture: Getty

Dianne Buswell boyfriend

Diane met her boyfriend - YouTuber Joe Sugg - on Strictly last year, and the pair have been dating ever since.

She recently paid tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, writing: "You have gone From strength to strength my little one @joe_sugg look how much you have achieved from strictly to waitress to our very own show 💕😊 and to think how shy you were at the start 😊".

Giovanni Pernice girlfriend

Giovanni is dating Ashley Roberts - after the two of them met on Strictly.

He recently gushed about his girlfriend on Instagram, writing: "The talent of this girl is absolutely incredible.. juggling two massive jobs and smashing both of them .. YOU ARE MY SUPER ⭐️ I love you ❤️".

Karen Clifton boyfriend

Karen used to be married to Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, but she is now dating opera singer David Webbe.

Oti Mabuse husband

Oti is married to Romanian dancer Marius Iepure. The pair tied the knot in 2014.