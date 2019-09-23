Craig Revel Horwood threatens to QUIT Strictly after he's told to 'tone down' nasty comments

23 September 2019, 09:18 | Updated: 23 September 2019, 09:25

Strictly's resident Mr Nasty has been asked to tone down his comments
Strictly's resident Mr Nasty has been asked to tone down his comments. Picture: BBC
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

He's known as the show's tough judge, but Craig's been warned to tone down his harsh comments this year.

Craig Revel Horwood has threatened he might QUIT Strictly Come Dancing if he continued to be asked to tone down his comments.

It comes after the hit show judge, 54, was warned by bosses after he made a jibe towards Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, joking that sleeping with your partner could help you win the show.

Craig is famed for his nasty comments
Craig is famed for his nasty comments. Picture: BBC

Australian-British Craig is a TV favourite, known as the show's Mr Nasty and famed for his harsh, blunt comments - but apparently the BBC have been asking him repeatedly to 'tone down' his comments.

Craig revealed to The Sun that he doesn't listen when they ask him to tone down, and added: "I won't be toning it down this year".

He continued to address it, saying: "I’m going to be just like I’ve been for 16 years.

"I’m not changing for anyone, if that’s the case I’d rather not judge it."

The threat to leave comes after The Mail on Sunday reported that Craig could potentially make a dramatic exit from Strictly following the Stacey Dooley comments, which were made during the pre-record for the launch show.

He was caught on tape saying: "Stacey was dragged up from the dance gutter, of course, if you sleep with your dance partner that helps."

It was also claimed that the judge demanded a larger salary for his place on the show.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won last year's series and are now in a relationship
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won last year's series and are now in a relationship. Picture: Instagram

Craig spoke about his role on the judging panel, downplaying the huge part by calling it "just a Saturday job".

He continued: "Monday to Friday I choreograph and dance, but Strictly is a very small part of it.

“We are all dispensable, I expect they would replace me with someone else."

The dancer went on a rant after fellow judge Shirley Ballas was brought in on more money than he was.

His BBC earnings for 2018 were between £150,000 and £200,000.

Craig called his role on Strictly 'a Saturday job'
Craig called his role on Strictly 'a Saturday job'. Picture: PA

Craig previously said: "I think women should be paid the same as men. That’s for sure.

“But what would you say to a woman coming in after you’ve been in the job for 15 years when they’ve done absolutely nothing to earn it? I don’t think that’s right.

“For instance, Shirley Ballas, in that way, you’d expect she would start on something lower because she’s never been on TV before.”

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Anton has been wowing our screens with his charisma on Strictly since 2004

How old is Strictly professional Anton du Beke and how long has he been on the show?
XXX

Strictly fans agog as Emmerdale's snake-hipped Kelvin Fletcher nails slinky samba
The first episode of Strictly is right around the corner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Couples' first dances and songs revealed
Kevin Clifton revealed his insecurities to fans via a candid Instagram post.

Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals insecurities in honest Instagram post as he opens up about "goth days"
Rylan Clarke-Neal is the new presenter of It Takes Two

What channel is Strictly: It Takes Two on and who is the new presenter?

Trending on Heart

The new series is HERE and we can't wait to see it back on our screens

The Circle 2019: Channel 4 show's start date and what is the new premise of season two?
66 people voted the mother was “insane” to draw up the document.

Strict mum slammed for forcing son's friends to sign 'insane' contract before sleepover

Lifestyle

Meghan wore her much loved wedges which are currently available

Meghan Markle wears chic tribal printed midi dress and bargain £80 wedges for first Royal Tour appearance

Royals

GBBO 2019 contestants Alice Fevronia, 28, and Henry Bird, 20, are reportedly dating.

Great British Bake Off’s Alice and Henry ’secretly dating’ as show sparks first ever romance
Googlebox viewers want sister Ellie and Izzie Warner removed from the hit Channel 4 show

Gogglebox viewers call for Ellie and Izzie Warner to be kicked off show following 'disgusting' #MeToo comments
Vote for your favourite red carpet look from the Emmys 2019

Emmy Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

Fashion