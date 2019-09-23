Craig Revel Horwood threatens to QUIT Strictly after he's told to 'tone down' nasty comments

Strictly's resident Mr Nasty has been asked to tone down his comments. Picture: BBC

By Mared Parry

He's known as the show's tough judge, but Craig's been warned to tone down his harsh comments this year.

Craig Revel Horwood has threatened he might QUIT Strictly Come Dancing if he continued to be asked to tone down his comments.

It comes after the hit show judge, 54, was warned by bosses after he made a jibe towards Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, joking that sleeping with your partner could help you win the show.

Craig is famed for his nasty comments. Picture: BBC

Australian-British Craig is a TV favourite, known as the show's Mr Nasty and famed for his harsh, blunt comments - but apparently the BBC have been asking him repeatedly to 'tone down' his comments.

Craig revealed to The Sun that he doesn't listen when they ask him to tone down, and added: "I won't be toning it down this year".

He continued to address it, saying: "I’m going to be just like I’ve been for 16 years.

"I’m not changing for anyone, if that’s the case I’d rather not judge it."

The threat to leave comes after The Mail on Sunday reported that Craig could potentially make a dramatic exit from Strictly following the Stacey Dooley comments, which were made during the pre-record for the launch show.

He was caught on tape saying: "Stacey was dragged up from the dance gutter, of course, if you sleep with your dance partner that helps."

It was also claimed that the judge demanded a larger salary for his place on the show.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won last year's series and are now in a relationship. Picture: Instagram

Craig spoke about his role on the judging panel, downplaying the huge part by calling it "just a Saturday job".

He continued: "Monday to Friday I choreograph and dance, but Strictly is a very small part of it.

“We are all dispensable, I expect they would replace me with someone else."

The dancer went on a rant after fellow judge Shirley Ballas was brought in on more money than he was.

His BBC earnings for 2018 were between £150,000 and £200,000.

Craig called his role on Strictly 'a Saturday job'. Picture: PA

Craig previously said: "I think women should be paid the same as men. That’s for sure.

“But what would you say to a woman coming in after you’ve been in the job for 15 years when they’ve done absolutely nothing to earn it? I don’t think that’s right.

“For instance, Shirley Ballas, in that way, you’d expect she would start on something lower because she’s never been on TV before.”