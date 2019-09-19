Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Couples' first dances and songs revealed

19 September 2019, 17:22 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 17:24

The first episode of Strictly is right around the corner
The first episode of Strictly is right around the corner. Picture: BCC

The first week of competing is nearly here and now we know the songs and dances we're more excited than ever!

We've met all of the celebrity contestants, found out who they've been partnered with and had a small taste of their dancing ability at the start of September - but the best is yet to come.

We now know what all of the celebrities' dances are going to be for the first week of competing - as well as the songs they'll be performing them to.

The 15 different couples will be taking a variety of different dances for the first time - although there is a SURPRISING amount of Cha Cha Cha's going about.

Hilariously, one couple will be dancing to a football anthem, so we can't wait to see them boogie to that.

New Strictly pro Luba has been paired with Olympic rower, James Cracknell and they'll be cutting some shapes to the old classic by Spandeau Ballet, Gold.

Whilst comedian Chris Ramsay is going to be performing a routine to the absolute feel-good anthem, Juice by Lizzo.

And ABBA fans will be over the moon to find out that Emma Barton will be dancing to Honey Honey with partner Anton Du Beke - we cannot wait!

The full list of songs and dances for the different couples are as follows:

Anneka and Kevin: Cha Cha Cha to Gloria by Laura Branigan

Alex and Neil: Quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You by Frank Sinatra

Catherine and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher

Emma and Anton: Jive to Honey Honey by ABBA

Emma and Aljaž: Cha Cha Cha  to She's a Lady by Tom Jones

Michelle and Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha  to So Emotional by Whitney Houston

Saffron and AJ: Tango to Lips Are Moving by Meghan Trainor

Chris and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to Juice by Lizzo

David and Nadiya: Foxtrot to Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds

Dev and Dianne: Foxtrot to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations

James and Luba: Tango to Gold by Spandau Ballet

Karim and Amy: Cha Cha Cha to If I Can't Have You by Shawn Mendes

Kelvin and Oti: Samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz

Mike and Katya: Jive to Do You Love Me by The Contours

Will and Janette: Quickstep to Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini

