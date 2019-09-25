Strictly fans go crazy for steamy viral video of Kelvin Fletcher wearing just a sock

The hunky star bares all in the video clip. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Mared Parry

The ripped former soap star has already drew plenty of attention since the first episode of the dance competition.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing's dark horse, Kelvin Fletcher have been left speechless once more as an old clip of the star wearing nothing but a SOCK has been unearthed.

The 35-year-old hunk has blown away viewers of this year's dancing competition with his sexy samba that gained him a whopping 32 points and a standing ovation.

But it's not the first time Kelvin has showed off his impressive physique, as earlier this year he took part in the charity TV special for ITV, The All New Monty.

The former Emmerdale actor, who played Andy Sugden for a whopping 20 years, was filmed having a spray tan done in preparation for his appearance on the show and he's very nearly completely naked in the raunchy clip.

It was shown when the show was aired back in May of this year, but it wasn't the only cheeky clip of the hunk that came out of his time filming the show.

Kelvin's rippling muscles are on show in the steamy clip. Picture: Instagram

Kelvin proved he had some serious moves dancing the Samba with Oti. Picture: BBC

Kelvin was also filmed mucking about baring his bum on co-star Jack Fincham's Instagram stories.

He showed off his rippling muscles as a joke whilst dancing around the changing rooms as East London lad Jack, who won Love Island in 2017 with ex Dani Dyer, laughed along filming the whole thing.

Jack shared the hilarious clip on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Manchester lad Kelvin is one of the favourites to win this year's Strictly after impressing judges and viewers alike with his first dance after stepping in last minute to replace Jamie Laing, who sustained an injury during the pre-recorded launch show.

Dance partner Oti Mabuse was over the moon with the judges' feedback and the duo topped the leaderboard with 32 points, followed by Michelle Visage and Karim Zeroual with 31 and 30.