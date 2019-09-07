Who is Karim Zeroual? 2019 Strictly star and CBBC presenter

Karim can't wait to get his Cuban sandals on. Picture: BBC

The kids' TV presenter will be moving and grooving on the newest series of Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is right around the corner and the new contestants are currently dusting off their dancing shoes.

One of those contestants is Karim, but what do we know about him? We reveal all...

READ MORE: All of the official Strictly Come Dancing 2019 pictures REVEALED

Who is Karim Zeroual?

Karim Zeroual is a 19-year-old TV presenter and actor, best known for his work with the BBC.

He's set to be a huge hit with the younger audience due to the nature of his job.

A stage school grad, he might have a slight advantage when it comes to dancing as he's trained in ballet.

What else has he starred in?

As well as his regular kids' TV presenting, he has also acted in a number of shows such as The Sparticle Mystery, EastEnders and Top Class.

He's tried his hand at the West End too, and had been in a few production such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Far Pavilions and even The Lion King.

What's he said about Strictly?

Karim cannot wait for everything to kick off, and says he's "so excited to be Strictlified".

He continued: “To be offered the chance to take part in Strictly is dumbfounding, I’m pinching myself!

"I want THE LOT. The skimpiest of clothes, the widest of flares, the brightest of colours and the tallest Cuban heel a guy can find!

"The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!”