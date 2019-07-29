Who is Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and when did she split from Jack Fincham?

Get the lowdown on Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

Love Island's Dani Dyer moved on from fellow winner Jack Fincham last year.

In series 4 of Love Island, Danny Dyer's daughter Dani and her on-screen beau Jack Fincham won the nation's hearts and took home the crown.

Shortly after leaving the villa, however, they split. Here's the lowdown on Dani's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence - and the reason she and the pen salesman broke up.

Sammy Kimmence and Dani Dyer have been dating again since April 2019. Picture: Instagram

Who is Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence?

Sammy, 23, is a stockbroker who grew up in Essex with Dani.

He works for a private brokers company in London and is also an amateur footballer who plays midfield for Barkingside FC.

The pair have gone on their fair share of holidays together, so things look pretty serious. Picture: Instagram

When did they start dating?

Sammy and Dani were actually together before the brunette beauty entered the Love Island villa last year.

During the show, Dyer referred to Sammy as a "cheat" and a "liar", saying she found it hard to let her guard down - which is why it took her a while to warm to Jack Fincham and tell him how she really felt.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "he's messed Dani around before and after seeing those pictures of them snogging outside an Essex club, it's reminded those close to her that she needs to get rid."

Dani also wrote in her autobiography, What Would Dani Do?, that "Sammy had treated [her] like a side dish."

Back in April, 2019, Dani was pictured kissing her ex in the middle of a Chelsea street in London.

The pair packed on the PDA, as Sammy went to grab Dani's bum, and Dyer wrapped her arms around her new beau.

While Dani kept things under wraps since they were first spotted, she has since shared a sweet snap of them with her 3.5million Instagram followers.

Initially, Dani wrote a lengthy caption with the image, clapping back at haters, which read: "I'm not going to delete anyone's comments. You all can say what you want to say honestly we live in a free world. But I'm so f happy. I ain't living a life to prove to people or to fake to people I am something I am not I've always been real. Some people like it some people don't. I'm focusing on number one. No time for anything no plans made it's just happened and you can judge all you want. But come on I'm the real mc judge Judy."

Since then, both Dani and Sammy have shared various snaps of them together, soaking up the sunshine on holiday and enjoying swanky nights out on the town.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won Love Island 2018, but split later. Picture: ITV2

When did she and Jack Fincham split?

The Love Island 2018 winners officially called it quits in April, 2019, after the pair had previously split for a short period of time in December the previous year.

Dani and Jack announced their split on Instagram, before unfollowing each other on the social media platform.

While it appeared they had rekindled their romance, Jack wrote to fans: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore.

"We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.

"We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life.

"That's all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this. X."

Dani then appeared on The Jonathan Ross show, explaining: "When we first came out of Love Island, we moved into a flat together and we started filming [our own] show.

"It was sort of way too much and our flat became a work home. It was really hard because we weren’t having those exciting times where you miss each other."