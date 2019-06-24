Where is the Love Island villa in Majorca and how can I stay there?

Fans want to know whether the Love Island villa is available to rent for their Majorca holiday. Picture: ITV2

Here's the lowdown on this year's villas - and how you can rent them for your holiday to Majorca!

Love Island 2019 kicked off earlier this month, and has already brought us plenty of drama.

And with rumours Casa Amor will be returning this week, we take a look at the Majorca villas and how you can rent them for your hols.

Where is the Love Island villa located?

Located in the beautiful Spanish Balaeric Island of Majorca, the 2019 villa boasts scenic views of the surrounding mountains and countryside, and basks in temperatures of around 27 degrees Celsius.

This year's luxury pad is tucked away from the more touristy spots in Majorca, residing in Sant Llorence, des Cardassar - which is east of the island.

Love Island's famous fire pit is where all the drama goes down. Picture: ITV2

Originally, when the show started in 2005, Love Island was filmed on Armstrong Island in Fiji.

It was only for the first and second "civilian" series that Love Island moved to Majorca, Spain. At that time, it was set in Ses Salines, which is owned by a French businessman.

It's been rumoured Casa Amor will be returning to Love Island this week. Picture: ITV2

Where is Casa Amor?

It is said that Casa Amor is just a short walk away from the main Love Island stronghold.

The beautiful villa is usually introduced about halfway through the show and is the ultimate test for couples on the show, as the boys are packed up and sent to the sister villa - where they meet a batch of new girls hoping to make an impact and steal the boys away from their partners.

Season 4 of Love Island saw the relationship of Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham put under strain, as Jack's ex Ellie entered Casa Amor. The episode racked up thousands of Ofcom complaints at the time, as Dani was led to believe Jack's head had been turned by his former girlfriend.

It was also at that stage that Josh Denzel chose new girl Kaz Crossley over Georgia Steel.

The location of the main Love Island villa is kept under wraps, but it is reportedly available to rent for holidays. Picture: ITV2

Can I rent out the Love Island villa and how much does it cost?

While the location of the main Love Island villa is kept under wraps, it is reportedly available to rent by holidaymakers.

Casa Amor - named Arta East and South East IRL - is, however, available to rent by the public. It will apparently set you back a whopping £4,572-£8,128 for a week, depending on what dates you book.

The second villa sleeps a total of eight people and has five bathrooms - it even has a pool that looks out on the Levante Hills.

Naturally, given the popularity of the ITV2 show, there's a hefty waiting list for those wanting to sun it up in the Love Island villa.