Love Island's Casa Amor returns next week, bringing a fresh batch of islanders - and drama!

21 June 2019, 14:13

Casa Amor is returning to Love Island NEXT WEEK
Casa Amor is returning to Love Island NEXT WEEK. Picture: ITV2

Casa Amor is returning to Love Island next week - with 12 new islanders being introduced to the show.

We're only three weeks into Love Island - but we've already seen our fair share of drama this season.

And just when we thought things were settling down, ITV2 bosses confirmed the return of Casa Amor.

That's right - second Love Island villa, Casa Amor, is schedule to return to our screens next week.

As well as shipping the boys off to the other holiday pad, 12 new contestants will be arriving to shake things up.

It is normally at this stage of the show that things really kick off, as existing relationships are put to the test and heads may be turned.

As fans will recall, last year's winner Jack Fincham was penned up with his former girlfriend, Ellie, leaving Dani Dyer devastated as she saw a clip of him freaking out over his ex's arrival.

The scenes were so emotional, 2,500 Love Island viewers complained to Ofcom about the couple's separation and demanded Dyer be told that Jack chose not to sleep next to Ellie or encourage her advances toward him.

It was also during the Casa Amor shake up last year that Josh Denzel ditched Georgia Steel for new girl Kaz Crossley.

Now, in the biggest shake up the show has seen since Maura Higgins' arrival, The Sun revealed Casa Amor would be coming back next week.

Love Island fans are particularly concerned about new favourites Amber Gill and Michael Griffith, but Casa Amor will also prove the ultimate test for air stewardess Amy Hart and dancer Curtis Pritchard.

While it could spell trouble for those already comfortable in their couples, singletons Maura, Lucie and Anton may benefit from the switch up.

