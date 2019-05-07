Dani Dyer called Jack Fincham’s ‘friend’ in awkward All New Monty interview

7 May 2019, 10:44

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split last month
Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split last month. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dani Dyer made a cameo in the All New Monty to support ex boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Jack Fincham appeared on the All New Monty this weekend, where the Love Island star stripped off for charity.

During the show, Jack’s ex girlfriend Dani Dyer made a cameo, where she shared how proud she was of her Love Island beau.

Speaking to the camera, she said: “Jack’s been really, really nervous about it.

“He’s obviously been coming home every night and practicing his moves.”

She added: “Who couldn’t be proud of Jack?!”

Dani Dyer was listed as Jack's 'friend'
Dani Dyer was listed as Jack's 'friend'. Picture: ITV

While a sweet message, viewers couldn’t help but feel awkward that the ex was c called “Jack’s friend” in the video.

One person Tweeted: “‘Dani: Jack’s friend’ Yikes #allnewmonty.”

Another added: “Dani should have been edited out #AllNewMonty.”

Jack and Dani met on Love Island in 2018
Jack and Dani met on Love Island in 2018. Picture: PA

The couple split last month after an on-off romance since they won Love Island in 2018.

In a statement he posted on his Instagram, Jack wrote: “We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but something things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn’t and that is life.”

READ NOW: Samira Mighty responds to Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham 'showmance' rumours

