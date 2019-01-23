Samira Mighty responds to Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer ‘showmance’ claims

Samira Mighty spilled the beans on Jack and Dani's 'showmance' at last night's NTAs. Picture: Heart

By Polly Foreman

Dani Dyer announced her split from Jack Fincham in December, but the Love Island couple got back together soon after

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have been hit by a barrage of claims that their relationship is a 'showmance', which intensified after they announced their split on Instagram, only to take it back days later.

But speaking on the red carpet at last night's NTAs, their Love Island co-star and good friend Samira Mighty hit back at the allegations, branding them "silly".

She said: "That's just silly. People don't see insight on how they really really are. They just see whats on the TV and paparazzi and stuff like that. But they're sweet. I see Dani all the time."

Dani announced that she has split with Jack on her Instagram story in December, writing: "Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways," she wrote. "It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other."

Dani Dyer announced she'd split with Jack Fincham in December. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun at the time: "Dani may have said this was a mutual decision, but that's not the case. She ended it. He felt they could have made it work, but she showed a hard side and called time on the relationship."

And another insider added: "When they left the villa they really thought they would stay together forever, but reality soon set in and things started to get strained.

"They came out to a whirlwind of publicity and after a while things started to get to them and the cracks appeared.

But Dani then posted a picture of them together revealing they were back together a few days later, writing alongside it: "Just want to put all comments to bed. All I can say is I'm still 22 trying to get my s*** together and grow into a woman but doing it in the public eye is sometimes hard and scary. But arguments are arguments and I love him.

"I can only please people who want to be pleased and I am having to learn that opinions are just opinions. Hope everyone can understand that I am just a normal girl."

