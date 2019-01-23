Caroline Flack, 39, and AJ Pritchard, 24 'spotted kissing' the NTA afterparty

AJ Pritchard and Caroline Flack were spotted getting cosy at the NTAs. Picture: PA

By Alice Westoby

The pair were reportedly playing a game of tonsil tennis at the National Television Awards after party last night.

Love Island star Caroline Flack and Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard were reportedly spotted in a close encounter at the National Television Awards after party on Tuesday evening.

The pair were spotted getting cosy in a dark corner of the club by a journalist from the Mirror who photographed the pair getting to know each other.

Despite the 15-year-age gap they reportedly only had eyes for each other and in a video exclusive to the paper they can be seen spending most of the night together whispering by the bar.

Caroline is no stranger to dating younger men having previously been linked to One Direction star Harry Styles, 24, and engaged to Apprentice star Andrew Brady, 26.

The afterparty of the star studded award show took place in London's O2 arena and was full of celebs from Strictly, This Morning, Loose Women and more.

Neither Caroline or AJ have commented publicly about their rumoured encounter but the spotting comes only months after Flack ended things with her former fiance Andrew Brady.