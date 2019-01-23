Holly Willoughby WARNS This Morning viewers they will be “blurry” following night of celebrating NTA win

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield celebrated at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host This Morning on Wednesday morning following their National Television Award win the night before.

Holly Willoughby has warned fans they will be “blurry” for her, hours before going live on ITV with This Morning.

Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield celebrated the previous night after winning the NTA for Best Daytime TV show.

Phillip was even pictured drinking from a hip flask on the red carpet following the award announcement.

Sharing a picture from the award show, Holly wrote on her Instagram: “Wow... what a night....THANK YOU!!!!!!!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were ecstatic with the win. Picture: PA

“You are the best... we love doing the show and LOVE that you love it too... see you soon, although you may be a little blurry!”

The Celebrity Juice star also warned This Morning viewers during her thank-you speech.

The blonde beauty said on stage: “Thank you so much and I hold you entirely responsible for my hangover tomorrow.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared in their evening clothes the morning after the 2016 NTAs. Picture: ITV

"Send help is all I am saying, send help. Help me!"

This comes three years after Holly and Phil hilariously appeared on This Morning wearing their outfits from the 2016 NTAs, having not returned home from their celebrations.

Sitting on the sofa in her white ball gown from the night before, Holly explained: “I haven’t been home yet, I came straight here.

“We celebrated on behalf of each and everyone of you!”