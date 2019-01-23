Ant and Dec face backlash as they fail to thank Holly Willoughby in NTAs winners speech

Ant and Dec were emotional when they won the NTA for Best Presenter. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec won the National Televison Award for Best Presenter, accepting the award live from the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Ant and Dec managed to scoop the NTA for Best Presenter at this year’s award show, following controversy from their nomination.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were both left emotional when they were announced as winners, giving their thank you speech live from the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

However, some viewers were left disappointed by the stars, who failed to thank Holly Willoughby - also up for the award - for filling in for Ant on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

Ant and Dec's nomination caused some controversy . Picture: Instagram @antanddec

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won a gong for This Morning. Picture: PA

One fan wrote: “Quite sad that neither Ant or Dec thanked Holly for filling in the gap for three weeks.”

Another added: “I would have thought Ant and Dec mentioned Holly Willoughby in there thank you message to the public who voted for them.”

This Morning presenter Holly took over hosting I’m A Celebrity with Dec in 2018 after Ant announced he was taking time away from work for his health.

Ant thanked his best friend and co-host Dec during the speech. Picture: ITV

.

During the speech, Ant emotionally thanked his best friend and co-star, Dec, saying: “This is a genuine shock, especially this year.

“The one reason we won the award this year was because of this guy, is hard-work, dedication, wit, funniness and being the best mate there is out there. I love you mate, well done.”

Holly wasn’t left without an award on the night though, scooping a gong with Phillip Schofield for This Morning.

Ant also received backlash from some people after winning the award as they believed he didn’t “deserve” the award due to his absence.

However, Ant and Dec have hit back at the comments on Twitter.

On their official Twitter page, the duo retweeted a message from Twitter account Celebrity Secrets which read: “To those of you who are hating: Ant McPartlin hosted all 6 of the @BGT audition episodes last year & 3 of the @ITVTakeaway live shows, so he is eligible & they both deserve it. #NTAs.”