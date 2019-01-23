Phillip Schofield weighs in on Jason Gardiner's FEUD with Gemma Collins: ‘they’re two pantos meeting’

Phillip Schofield spoke out about the drama at last night's NTAs. Picture: Heart

By Polly Foreman

Holly and Phil previously slammed Gemma's 'diva' behaviour during DOI rehearsals

If you haven't been watching Dancing On Ice, we regret to tell you you're missing out on possibly the most *dramatic* reality show since the CBB series that Lillie Lexie Gregg stormed into the house to confront a cheating Stephen Bear.

As well as the Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson controversy, we've had all the drama that The GC has brought with her.

It all started when Gemma Collins was slammed by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning for her 'diva' demands during the rehearsals.

She then hit back at the allegations on Instagram, and subsequently came to blows with with judge Jason Gardiner during the last episode of the show.

Gemma Collins came to blows with Jason Gardiner on Sunday's episode of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Heart caught up with Phillip Schofield at the NTAs red carpet last night to pick his brains about the drama, and he told us: "It’s the best panto. It’s panto outside Christmas. And Gemma and Jason, two pantos meeting. It’s a cataclysm of panto.”

And he remained tight-lipped when asked if he was team Gemma or Jason, saying: "I am team Dancing On Ice".

This comes after Holly said on This Morning last week: “I love Gemma. I’m a big fan of hers. I love her on the show.

“But I do think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride.”

Phil then added that she had help up 'the whole studio' on Sunday for 'having a nap'.

Speaking about Gemma's behaviour, a source previously told The Sun: “Gemma’s a nightmare but is getting away with it because producers know she’s the biggest draw.

Holly and Phil previously slammed Gemma's 'diva' demands. Picture: ITV

“On the first show she told an exec she was the star so shouldn’t have to be in group performances or stand on the balcony to watch the others.

“On social media she makes out she’s pals with them but in reality she doesn’t care.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6PM on ITV.

