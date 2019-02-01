Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel SPLIT after six months

Josh and Kaz are the latest Love Island couple to break up (pictured last year). Picture: Getty

The 2018 series love birds have announced things didn't "go the way they planned".

Love Island couple Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel are the latest Love Island couple to split.

Make-up artist Kaz announced their relationship was over with a vaguely worded social post last night.

She wrote: "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.

"Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again."

Fans quickly questioned if this was a "break up post" - which Josh confirmed by posting a sad face emoji and praying hands.

The shock split comes days after the pair returned from a luxury holiday to Jamaica.

Thankfully they have plenty of support from their reality co-stars, including newly single Wes Nelson.

Perhaps sharing some wisdom of his own after splitting from Megan Barton-Hanson, he wrote: "Stay positive! Nothing but love for both you guys."

Dani Dyer added: "You'll never forget the perfect summer."

At present the only couples from the 2018 series still together are Dani and Jack Fincham... although they have been accused of faking their relationship.

Adam Collard snd Zara McDermott are also still together - but last week hit the headlines after getting embroiled in a vicious spat with Ferne McCann.

Fancy being at the centre of the drama next year? Applications for the 2019 series of Love Island are now open.