Maura Higgins will miss her sister's WEDDING to stay on Love Island

20 June 2019, 14:12 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 14:19

The islander won't be able to attend her sister's wedding if she stays on the show
The islander won't be able to attend her sister's wedding if she stays on the show. Picture: ITV

The Irish beauty's sister is getting married in a few weeks and if she stays in the villa she'll miss the big day

Love Island star Maura Higgins could miss her own sister's wedding if she stays in the villa, and she's fully aware of it.

The 28-year-old model and grid girl headed into the villa knowing that if she remained an islander for long enough she would miss her sister Louise's wedding, which has been planned for well over a year.

Maura's getting closer to model Tom Walker at the moment
Maura's getting closer to model Tom Walker at the moment. Picture: ITV

A source revealed to The Sun Online that Maura knew that missing her 31-year-old sister's big day was been a possibility when she applied.

However, the source confirms that Louise has given Maura her blessing to remain on the show and she won't be too miffed if Maura isn't able to fly back to Ireland for the wedding.

Read more: Where in Ireland is Love Island star Maura Higgins from?

Fitness instructor Louise is apparently thrilled that her younger sister has been given an opportunity to further her career.

The source said: "Louise got engaged in 2016 and the wedding was planned over a year ago. So Maura would have known that when she applied for Love Island.

"But Maura and Louise are very close and her sister fully supports her decision to go on Love Island.

"In fact she's happy for Maura and is delighted she's been given an amazing opportunity to find love and further her career."

Hilariously, Maura's ex-fiance of NINE years, James Finnigan will actually be attending the wedding as he is a close friend of the family.

The source continued: "James will be at that wedding too cause he’s good friends with Louise's fiance.

"To be fair they were set to be brothers-in-law."

They added: "It was a tough decision for Maura and no doubt she'll be gutted not to be there.

"But her family will be rooting for her either way and want her to make it through to the Love Island final."

