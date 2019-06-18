Where is Love Island's Maura Higgins from in Ireland?

Maura is stirring up trouble in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Model and grid girl Maura Higgins has caused quite a stir on Love Island - here's everything you need to know about her background and hometown

Maura Higgins is already proving herself as one of 2019's most controversial Love Island contestants after attracting 468 Ofcom complaints about her 'predatory behaviour' toward boxer Tommy Fury.

The model and grid girl, 28, now has her sights set on new boy Tom Walker, 29, who also has his eye on Elma Pazar.

Where is Maura Higgins from in Ireland?

Maura is from County Longford, Ireland, which is part of the Midlands Region and is in the province of Leinster.

What is Maura Higgins' job?

Maura works as a model, ring girl and grid girl. She has worked with many famous faces during her modelling career - including Liam Payne and Anthony Joshua.

She had a part in Liam's 2017 video for his single Get Low, and worked as a ring girl for one of Anthony Joshua's fights.

Who is Maura coupled up with in the villa?

After failing to be picked by any of the guys in the latest recoupling, Maura is now single. However, she has taken the fancy of new boy Tom Walker after going on a date with him straight after Tommy chose Molly-Mae over her.

What happened with the Maura Higgins Ofcom complaints?

Maura attracted 468 Ofcom complaints for her 'predatory behaviour' toward Tommy Fury.

Maura is a model and ring girl from Ireland. Picture: ITV

In awkward scenes aired on Friday night, Maura could be seen trying to kiss a seemingly reluctant Tommy while he was lying on the sofa.

And she later asked whether he wanted to get 'frisky' while they were lying together in the garden - and he appeared to be uncomfortable with the situation.