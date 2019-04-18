Love Island's Georgia Steel claims 'footballer con-man ex' has stolen 'tens of thousands' from her bank account

TV Choice Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The reality star says she's been "fearing for her life" since splitting with former footballer Medi Abalimba

Love Island star Georgia Steel claims her ex boyfriend has stolen tens of thousands of pounds from her, leaving her "too terrified to sleep” and “fearing for her life”.

The 21-year-old, who was last pictured with convicted fraudster Medi Abalimba, 26, only ten days ago, admitted she was “physically sick” when she realised a large sum of money had disappeared from her bank account.

She told The Sun: “I went on my online banking and I noticed a drastic amount had just gone. I was in my flat and I’ve never been in a situation like that in my life.

“I was physically sick. I sat on my sofa and thought I was going to faint.

“I’m devastated and I'm fearing for my life. I don’t want anyone to go through what I have.

“I feel like this is going to affect me for life. Looking back I feel stupid, but at the time it's like being hypnotised.”

The reality star says police are now investigating the con-man, who was previously sentenced to four years in prison for pretending to be former Chelsea footballer Gael Kakuta.

Georgia also revealed that she was led to believe her ex boyfriend was a wealthy American called Miguel during their six-week relationship.

"He told me he had to change his name when he got out of prison because he didn't want it to affect him," she explained.

"He told me he'd done bad things but that he really liked me and wanted to change."

Medi had spoken about their relationship in public too, describing their union as a "beauty and the beast" type of fairytale.

"I told her everything. She wasn't judgemental. I don't want her career affected.

"We like each other, we are getting on she’s a good girl.

"It’s a beauty and the beast story. I’m considered a monster, but she doesn’t judge me," he told The Sun.

The TV star explained that although Medi insisted he had nothing to do with the disappearance of her money, the two have now gone their separate ways.

She said: “I think it has definitely happened for a reason, it's going to make me grow up very quick."