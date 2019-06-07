What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed

7 June 2019, 15:41

Lucy's had a few things done, but she's been very open about them
Lucy's had a few things done, but she's been very open about them. Picture: ITV
Adorable air hostess Lucy has won the hearts of viewers, but what has she had done to her face?

Love Islander Amy Hart is currently coupled with professional ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard and the nation love their blossoming romance.

Prior to heading on the show, the 26-year-old air hostess underwent a number of cosmetic procedures, costing an estimated £20,000.

Here's all you need to know about Amy Hart's plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments...

The gorgeous leggy blonde is a former pageant queen
The gorgeous leggy blonde is a former pageant queen. Picture: ITV

What plastic surgery has Amy had done?

In terms of going fully under the knife - the only operation Amy has undertaken is a boob job.

Speaking to The Mirror, she explained: "I’d always wanted my boobs done.

"I grew up in the era of Katie Price. I hated how I looked in clothes".

She spent just under £7,000 on her boob job, but didn't go for a dramatic change as her chest doesn't look unnatural at all.

Read more: Who is Amy Hart and what do we know about the air hostess?

Amy is a former Miss United Kingdom
Amy is a former Miss United Kingdom. Picture: Instagram

Has she had her teeth done?

Admitting that she was "self-conscious" of her teeth, Amy spent a fortune on her pearly whites.

Her porcelain veneers set her back a whopping £650 per tooth, totalling around £13,000.

They look amazing, however the blonde beauty said: "I’ve got 20 veneers, but they need redoing."

Apparently her mother has bad teeth and so did Amy as a youngster, so she let her get them done: "I had gappy teeth as a child because I had braces."

Lucy's also had long blonde hair extensions put in
Lucy's also had long blonde hair extensions put in. Picture: ITV

What else has Amy had done?

Amy's also had some hair extensions put in, which would've set her back a couple hundred for the initial application.

They would also cost a few hundred every time she had them maintained too.

It's expensive work being as good-looking as Amy!

