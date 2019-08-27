Lauren Goodger speaks out on Jack Fincham 'romance'

27 August 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 27 August 2019, 12:31

Lauren has spoken out about the rumours...
Lauren has spoken out about the rumours... Picture: Getty/REX

Lauren Goodger has broken her silence on the speculation about her and her Celebs Go Dating co-star Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham and Lauren Goodger have been the subject of romance rumours since meeting on Celebs Go Dating earlier this year.

Read more: Love Island’s fans go wild as Greg O'Shea 'wears a bra' in Instagram pic

The speculation intensified when the pair were photographed together at the series final party before failing to turn up to a slot on This Morning the following day - and their co-star Lady Colin Campbell claimed they were having 'rumpy pumpy'.

Speaking exclusively to Heart, Lauren, 32, has now quashed these rumours - insisting that the pair are 'just friends'.

She said: "Jack's my friend and that's all I'm saying. Obviously he's a flirty guy and I'm a flirty girl, but there's nothing romantic - we're just good friends.

Read more: Gemma Collins accused of Photoshopping figure on Instagram following weight loss

"I think he's a sort, but I don't know, that's about it".

This comes after Lady C seemed to claim that the pair had got steamy after the wrap party.

Jack Fincham and Lauren Goodger starred in Celebs Go Dating together
Jack Fincham and Lauren Goodger starred in Celebs Go Dating together. Picture: Channel 4

After Lauren and Jack failed to show up for This Morning the following day, Eamonn Holmes asked her: "You are the only one who turned up. Some party that must have been."

The pair reportedly got cosy at the CGD wrap party
The pair reportedly got cosy at the CGD wrap party. Picture: Getty

She then replied: "I think we know where they are and what they're doing. The only question mark is with who.

"I saw them as I was leaving which was well after midnight. Lauren seemed a little bit... unsteady. I did point out we were meant to be seeing each other early today."Some people are like Oscar Wilde, they can resist anything but temptation.

"Two words...rumpy pumpy."

NOW READ:

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry spark romance rumours as they flirt up a storm in Ibiza

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently

Simon Cowell looks slimmer than even as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss
The Hollywood actor has donated a huge amount of funds to help

Amazon fires: Leonardo DiCaprio donates $5m to tackle rainforest blaze
James has gone public with his new girlfriend

Strictly’s James Cracknell spotted kissing new girlfriend just weeks after divorce

TV & Movies

James Argent walked off the set this morning

GMB viewers baffled after James 'Arg' Argent walks off during his live presenting debut
Greg left very little to the imagination

Love Island’s fans go wild as Greg O'Shea 'wears a bra' in Instagram pic

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about Lizzie McGuire

When will Disney's Lizzie McGuire reboot be released and who’s rejoining the cast with Hillary Duff?

TV & Movies

Here's where the cast of Lizzie McGuire are now

Here's what the Lizzie McGuire cast look like now - including Miranda and Gordo

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

TV & Movies

Parents are looking for a nanny to turn their child into a YouTube star

These parents are looking for £39,000-a-year nanny to turn their daughter, eight, into a YouTube star

Lifestyle