Lauren Goodger speaks out on Jack Fincham 'romance'

Lauren has spoken out about the rumours... Picture: Getty/REX

Lauren Goodger has broken her silence on the speculation about her and her Celebs Go Dating co-star Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham and Lauren Goodger have been the subject of romance rumours since meeting on Celebs Go Dating earlier this year.

The speculation intensified when the pair were photographed together at the series final party before failing to turn up to a slot on This Morning the following day - and their co-star Lady Colin Campbell claimed they were having 'rumpy pumpy'.

Speaking exclusively to Heart, Lauren, 32, has now quashed these rumours - insisting that the pair are 'just friends'.

She said: "Jack's my friend and that's all I'm saying. Obviously he's a flirty guy and I'm a flirty girl, but there's nothing romantic - we're just good friends.

"I think he's a sort, but I don't know, that's about it".

This comes after Lady C seemed to claim that the pair had got steamy after the wrap party.

Jack Fincham and Lauren Goodger starred in Celebs Go Dating together. Picture: Channel 4

After Lauren and Jack failed to show up for This Morning the following day, Eamonn Holmes asked her: "You are the only one who turned up. Some party that must have been."

The pair reportedly got cosy at the CGD wrap party. Picture: Getty

She then replied: "I think we know where they are and what they're doing. The only question mark is with who.

"I saw them as I was leaving which was well after midnight. Lauren seemed a little bit... unsteady. I did point out we were meant to be seeing each other early today."Some people are like Oscar Wilde, they can resist anything but temptation.

"Two words...rumpy pumpy."

