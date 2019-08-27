Gemma Collins accused of Photoshopping figure on Instagram following weight loss

27 August 2019, 08:21

Gemma Collins has confused fans as they spot distortions in her picture
Gemma Collins has confused fans as they spot distortions in her picture. Picture: Gemma Collins/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The GC has left some fans confused as the star, famous for her fight against edited pictures, is accused of Photoshopping her latest snap.

Gemma Collins, 38, is currently in the South of France following the release of her hit reality TV show Diva Forever.

James ‘Arg’ Argent’s on-off girlfriend shared a stunning snap from her trip on her Instagram account, holding her hand to the sky.

In the image, Gemma looked happy as she showed off her pins in a white floral dress.

Gemma Collins looked happy as she posed in the South of France
Gemma Collins looked happy as she posed in the South of France. Picture: Gemma Collins/Instagram

However, some fans have accused the star of editing the image, as they spot some distortion on the pebbles in the lower part of the picture.

One person commented on the picture: “Photoshop. Zoom in on the stones.”

Another added: “Maybe I’m missing something! But I thought you were all about real women, real body shapes etc. So how come your photo is photoshopped?

“That’s not a positive message! I’m sad to see this as I think you’re great.”

The star has previously said she is against editing images online
The star has previously said she is against editing images online. Picture: Gemma Collins/Instagram

The Dancing On Ice star has recently become an advocate for natural images, and has shunned editing for social media.

Back in July this year, Gemma shared a swimsuit snap with her followers, saying: “NO FILTER NO EDIT....JUST ME BODY CONFIDENCE lOVING MYSELF..... I’m so bored of all the fakeness on the gram everyone’s a clone these days [sic].”

Although there has been some backlash, Gemma’s fans have remained loyal, complimenting the star on her slimmed down figure.

One person wrote: “You look fantastic Gemma!”, while another added: “You look incredible!”

Gemma’s on-off boyfriend Arg has also been working on his weight loss, ever since he vowed to become healthier earlier this year.

Arg is planning to swim the English Channel for charity, and has been keeping fans updated with his journey.

