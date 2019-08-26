Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry spark romance rumours as they flirt up a storm in Ibiza

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry sparked speculation of a romance when they were spotted together in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island winner and the Geordie Shore star pack on the PDA as they cosy up together on a sun-soaked Spanish holiday

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry have set social media alight with rumours of a new romance after the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in Ibiza.

The Love Island winner and the Geordie Shore favourite posted a string of videos and photos online showing the duo snuggling up together on a Spanish sunbed as they flirted outrageously.

Snaps of Jack grabbing Chloe's bum have also surfaced online, sparking speculation they have taken their touchy-feely friendship to the next level.

The reality stars sent social media into meltdown as they cosied up together during a recent break in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Posting clips of their flirty banter on Instagram Stories, Chloe gave her followers a glimpse of their undeniable chemistry, documenting their time on the White Isle.

The former pen salesman, who split with former flame Dani Dyer earlier the year, draped his arm around her shoulders as the pair chilled out together in the heat while Jack could be heard joking: “That ass. Is it your ass?”

Fans of the reality stars went wild for their amorous behaviour, with one commenting: “You looked real cosy on your story laying down with his arm round you."

Jack wrapped his arm around Chloe as the two flirted up a storm in Spain. Picture: Instagram

Chloe, 23, announced her shock split from co-star Sam Gowland, 24, in May this year following rumours he cheated with a string of women – and she has since been messaging Jack, 28, according to The Sun.

The duo allegedly exchanged messages and were planning to go on a date earlier this summer.

A source told the publication: “Chloe has had a difficult time recently so some attention from Jack will do her confidence wonders.”

Jack, who is currently starring on reality show Celebs Go Dating, couldn't keep his hands off the Newcastle-born star as the two partied over the course of a wild weekend.

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland first began dating in October 2017 but announced their shock split in May this year. Picture: Getty

The romance rumours come just days after it was revealed Chloe was embroiled in a furious row with her ex-boyfriend as she tried to collect her things from their joint Tyneside home.

The Geordie Shore co-stars first got together almost two years ago in October 2017 but announced their separation in May this year.

Since the duo have separated, Chloe has accused Sam of sleeping with Love Island star Amber Davies – an allegation the West End star strongly denies.