Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry spark romance rumours as they flirt up a storm in Ibiza

26 August 2019, 10:41

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry sparked speculation of a romance when they were spotted together in Ibiza.
Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry sparked speculation of a romance when they were spotted together in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island winner and the Geordie Shore star pack on the PDA as they cosy up together on a sun-soaked Spanish holiday

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry have set social media alight with rumours of a new romance after the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in Ibiza.

The Love Island winner and the Geordie Shore favourite posted a string of videos and photos online showing the duo snuggling up together on a Spanish sunbed as they flirted outrageously.

Snaps of Jack grabbing Chloe's bum have also surfaced online, sparking speculation they have taken their touchy-feely friendship to the next level.

Read more: Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

The reality stars sent social media into meltdown as they cosied up together during a recent break in Ibiza.
The reality stars sent social media into meltdown as they cosied up together during a recent break in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Posting clips of their flirty banter on Instagram Stories, Chloe gave her followers a glimpse of their undeniable chemistry, documenting their time on the White Isle.

The former pen salesman, who split with former flame Dani Dyer earlier the year, draped his arm around her shoulders as the pair chilled out together in the heat while Jack could be heard joking: “That ass. Is it your ass?”

Fans of the reality stars went wild for their amorous behaviour, with one commenting: “You looked real cosy on your story laying down with his arm round you."

Jack wrapped his arm around Chloe as the two flirted up a storm in Spain.
Jack wrapped his arm around Chloe as the two flirted up a storm in Spain. Picture: Instagram

Chloe, 23, announced her shock split from co-star Sam Gowland, 24, in May this year following rumours he cheated with a string of women – and she has since been messaging Jack, 28, according to The Sun.

The duo allegedly exchanged messages and were planning to go on a date earlier this summer.

A source told the publication: “Chloe has had a difficult time recently so some attention from Jack will do her confidence wonders.”

Jack, who is currently starring on reality show Celebs Go Dating, couldn't keep his hands off the Newcastle-born star as the two partied over the course of a wild weekend.

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland first began dating in October 2017 but announced their shock split in May this year.
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland first began dating in October 2017 but announced their shock split in May this year. Picture: Getty

The romance rumours come just days after it was revealed Chloe was embroiled in a furious row with her ex-boyfriend as she tried to collect her things from their joint Tyneside home.

The Geordie Shore co-stars first got together almost two years ago in October 2017 but announced their separation in May this year.

Since the duo have separated, Chloe has accused Sam of sleeping with Love Island star Amber Davies – an allegation the West End star strongly denies.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The mum-of-three posed for a sweet photo in her swimwear during a spa day with baby Rex.

Stacey Solomon praised for revealing post-baby body in bikini on spa break with son Rex
Footballer Wayne Rooney was pictured chatting to a mystery brunette at the end of an alcohol-fuelled night out.

Wayne Rooney spotted in hotel lift with mystery brunette as Coleen DITCHES wedding ring
Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh are expecting first child together.

Lucy Mecklenburgh PREGNANT with first child two months after engagement to Ryan Thomas
Lisa Armstrong wowed her social media followers with her brand new brunette locks.

Lisa Armstrong unveils dramatic new look in sultry selfie as she goes brunette
Michelle Keegan says it is "horrible" to be bombarded with questions about babies.

Michelle Keegan admits it's 'HORRIBLE' when people quiz her about having children

Trending on Heart

Harry Kirton, 21, is a key member of the notorious Shelby family, but off-set he still works part-time.

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton reveals he's still working part-time in a vegan café

TV & Movies

Anna Vakili's Love Island sleepover leaves fans raging that Molly-Mae, Lucie, Maura and India 'weren't invited'.

Love Island fans FUMING as Anna Vakili 'doesn't invite' Molly-Mae, Lucie and Maura to sleepover

TV & Movies

First look as Emma Stone transforms into wicked Cruella De Vil for Disney’s Cruella.

Disney FIRST LOOK as Emma Stone transforms into evil Cruella De Vil for live-action movie

TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing couple Neil and Katya Jones split because of a sex drought, according to an insider.

Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones split because they 'swapped sex for Disney films on the sofa'

TV & Movies

Lidl have released six new bottles of rosé wine just in time for the bank holiday.

Six rosé wines from dark to light for Bank Holiday BBQs

Food & Health

Westlife plan huge world tour and Christmas shows as they make another spectacular comeback.

Westlife line up huge world tour for 2020 as they 'plan to team up with Ed Sheeran again’

Music