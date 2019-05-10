Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Newcastle's answer to Romeo and Juliet have split

Chloe Ferry has just announced that she and her long-term (for reality TV) boyfriend Sam Gowland have split.

The 23-year-old posted on her Instagram story earlier today, sharing the sad news with her 3m followers.

Chloe announced the split on her Instagram story this morning. Picture: Instagram/@chloegshore1

The Geordie pair had been together for a year and a half, after getting together not long after Sam, also 23, left the Love Island villa in 2017 and joined the Geordie Shore cast.

He briefly dating fellow islander Georgia Harrison before going official with Chloe in October of the same year.

A year later in October 2018, Chloe and Sam moved in together, shunning split rumours, and the pair seemed to be happy with each other, despite a few public spats here and there.

The young couple seemed strong and the split has taken fans by surprise. Picture: PA

Only in March this year, Sam lashed out and publicly defended his (now ex) girlfriend after she was targeted by internet trolls who suggested she kill herself.

Sam wrote: "Literally lost for words again what the f*** is wrong with people!!

"It's not even hurtful to see, it's just disgusting."