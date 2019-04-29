Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson confirms she's PREGNANT with her first child

Marnie and Casey are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

A congratulations is in order for Marnie Simpson, who has just announced she's expecting her first baby

Marnie Simpson has confirmed she is pregnant with her first baby!

The former Geordie Shore star, 26, and her boyfriend Casey Johnson, have announced that they are just five months away from welcoming their new arrival.

She admitted that she was surprised to find out the happy news, as she had feared that her years of heavy drinking had rendered her infertile.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "Because I’d done Geordie Shore I’d convinced myself that I couldn’t have kids because of all the alcohol abuse."

Marnie and Casey met on the set of Single AF, and their baby is due on October 16th.

Casey said of the news: "I don't think you're ever ready until it happens, but we're so excited. It feels amazing."

Marnie previously spoke to the Daily Star about visitng a fertility clinic to find out whether she could have children, saying: "We are thinking about starting a family soon and wanted to make sure we are both able to have kids.

"I'm just a bit worried all those years getting mortal on Geordie Shore may have done some damage."