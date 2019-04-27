Katya Jones ‘AXED’ from Strictly’s main line-up over Seann Walsh kiss

27 April 2019, 08:33

Russian dancer Katya will not be paired up with a celebrity dance partner in the next series.
Russian dancer Katya will not be paired up with a celebrity dance partner in the next series. Picture: Getty

The professional dancer’s demotion means she won’t be getting a celebrity partner in the next series

Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones has allegedly been ‘axed’ from the show’s main line-up over her kiss with dance partner Seann Walsh.

The Russian dancer, 29, has reportedly been dropped from the core cast, which means she won’t be getting a celebrity partner in the next series of the talent show.

Instead, she is set to perform on results night as a member of the group dance team or step in for an injured pro as part of her reduced role.

Katya Jones, pictured here with husband Neil Jones, has reportedly been dropped over her Strictly cheating scandal.
Katya Jones, pictured here with husband Neil Jones, has reportedly been dropped over her Strictly cheating scandal. Picture: Getty

Claims of the professional dancer’s demotion emerged last night, suggesting the decision was an attempt by BBC bosses to “clean up the show”.

A source told The Sun: "Katya knows she is being punished for her actions and the scandal she caused.

“She feels BBC bosses are saying she can’t be trusted to act professionally with a celebrity.

"It is frustrating as she has put so much time and effort into the new series.

"But producers were adamant. While they let her stay in the cast they can’t condone her behaviour or all the drama she caused. No one is bigger than the show."

Reports also claimed that Katya, who was caught passionately kissing dance partner Seann Walsh last series, despite being married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones, was told to step down from the main cast or leave the show.

However another insider told the Mirror Online that 2019’s roles had not yet been confirmed, and did not clarify whether or not Katya remained in the main line-up.

The source said: "The claims are unfounded. The professional roles and partnerships with celebrities will be decided in due course."

Music