Gordon Ramsay shares ADORABLE snap of son Oscar ahead of London Marathon

28 April 2019, 08:27

Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Oscar shows support for big brother Jack ahead of the 2019 London Marathon
Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Oscar shows support for big brother Jack ahead of the 2019 London Marathon. Picture: Instagram/oscarjramsay

The sweet photo shows the newborn in the arms of his big brother Jack, who is set to run 26.2 miles for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Gordon Ramsay has taken to social media to share an adorable snap of newborn son Oscar as he wishes eldest son Jack “the best of luck” for the London Marathon later today.

The TV chef, 52, posted the photo on Instagram last night in support of his “best mate” who is running the charity race for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The picture showed Gordon and wife Tana’s tiny newborn, who is less than a month old, snuggled into the arms of their 19-year-old son who is taking on the 26.2 mile race for the second time.

Gordon wrote: “Wishing my best mate @_jackrams3y_ the best of luck tomorrow running the #londonmarathon ! I’m so proud that it’s his second time at only 19 !!!

The father-of-five told his 6.4 million followers that Oscar was big brother Jack’s latest cheerleader and encouraged fans to donate to charity ahead of his son’s attempt.

He continued: “With @oscarjramsay as your newest supporter I know you got this !!! And help Jack raise funds for @greatormondst by donating in the link in my bio Gx”

Look what’s just arrived ! Dressed for dinner 🤩

Fans swamped the post with messages of support for sporty Jack and couldn’t help but gush over his baby brother and “wonderful little mascot” Oscar.

One wrote: “That is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Good luck, Jack!”

“He is so tiny yet soo cute,” another said.

A third added: “Oscar is like a mini Gordon but does look so bl**dy cute on a baby.”

“Oscar looks like you. Enjoy your gorgeous little boy. Big brother Jack has a wonderful little mascot,” said another.

Already learning to pout 😙

The adorable picture of the two brothers was also shared on baby Oscar’s very own Instagram account, which is managed by big sister Tilly.

The account has already racked up over 60,000 followers and offers fans a glimpse into the life of the latest Ramsay addition.

Gordon and Tana, who have been married for 22 years, welcomed newborn Oscar on April 4, 2019. They are already parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19.

