Gordon Ramsay welcomes fifth child with wife Tana... and reveals adorable name

Congratulations to the Ramsays! Picture: Instagram

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their fifth baby, and revealed the name on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay has taken to Instagram to announce the birth of his fifth child, a boy called Oscar.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of 'stealing' their Instagram account 'without permission'

Posting a picture of himself, the baby, and his wife Tana, he wrote alongside it: "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx".





Fans flooded the comment section to offer their congratulations to the family, with one writing: "Omg they both look amazing gorg name.wife looks fantastic wow x".

Read more: Queen ‘bans' Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery… but not Kate

Another added: "Major congrats brother respect and I wish you all well!!"

And a third wrote: "wwwwww! Congratulations! Welcome to the world, Oscar!".

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join Instagram as Sussex Royal and share their first post

This is Gordon and Tana's fifth child. They are already parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19.