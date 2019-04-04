Queen ‘bans' Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery… but not Kate

The Queen has reportedly banned Meghan from wearing Diana's jewels. Picture: GETTY

The Royal Collection consists of over a million objects - but the Queen has the final say on who gets to borrow the valuable jewels

The Queen has reportedly 'banned' Meghan Markle from wearing jewellery from the Royal Collection - including many of the priceless pieces made famous by Princess Diana.

A source told The Sun: "It is at the discretion of the Queen and trusted advisers which items in the Royal Collection she chooses to loan out and to whom.

Her Majesty is thought to have informed Prince William of her decision - a move which is sure to have caused further tension between the two brothers.

The senior source continued: "The Queen likes Meghan personally but this is about the hierarchy... She is showing that maintaining the correct order and precedence within the family is important."

Despite her higher profile, Meghan remains lower in the hierarchy than Kate. Picture: Getty

A royal source claims the Queen likes Meghan - but this is about hierarchy. Picture: Getty

Meghan's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, IS permitted to borrow items from the Royal Collection, with an insider claiming: "Obviously Kate as the next Princess of Wales and a senior member of the family does have them made available to her."

The royal source added that there's a chance that Meghan could be loaned pieces from the Royal Collection in the future.

Meghan has previously adorned some of Diana's jewellery - but only items that form the personal collection gifted to Prince Harry by his late mother.

The Duchess was pictured wearing Diana's iconic butterfly earrings while on an official tour of Australia with Prince Harry.

