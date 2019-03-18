Princess Diana 'sends warning to Meghan Markle from beyond the grave'

Princess Diana has sent a message to Meghan Markle from beyond the grave. Picture: Getty

Psychic twins Linda and Terry Jamison claimed that Diana has urged Meghan "not to be like her" and to watch out for family members "instigating trouble" following the birth of her child

Princess Diana has sent Meghan Markle 'a message from beyond the grave' - and dished out some stellar advice on handling parenthood as the Duchess prepares to become a mother for the first time.

Linda and Terry Jamison claim to be 'psychic twins' with a strong connection to the People's Princess and are in regular contact with Diana.

The pair told the Daily Star all about their supernatural encounter.

According to the psychics, Diana's message to Meghan read: "I am over the moon about the imminent arrival of your first born!

"This baby will bring so much joy to the royal family and the world will fall in love.

"Make sure you take time to rest, Meghan. You are so hard working, and not prone to taking your own good advice.

"Don't be surprised if your family tries to get involved and started instigating trouble. Your great humour will carry you through."

Meghan has received a psychic message from Diana. Picture: Getty

Diana's warning to Meghan continued: "Everyone will have an opinion about your parenting. Don't try to be 'perfect' as I did. Remember the press magnifies any perceived mistake and you can't - nor should you try - to please everyone. That is a recipe for insanity!

"As busy as you both are, you really should strive to set aside time for each other too, without too much outside distraction.

"You are both more sensitive than others in the family, and spending private time together will keep your relationship strong."

Diana reportedly also prophesied that Meghan and Harry's child will be "very close" with William and Kate's three children, and that the young royals will enjoy "play dates and activities."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana with this royal family heirloom