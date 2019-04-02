Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join Instagram as Sussex Royal and share their first post

Prince Harry and Meghan Instagram. Picture: IG/SussexRoyal/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched their first joint Instagram account together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in May last year, have already made their first Instagram post which included a carousel of pictures of the couple at various engagements.

The couple shared a picture of their own royal crest, with the caption: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan

Harry and Meghan are set to welcome their first child which is due this month, so their social media presence will be welcomed by fans who hope to get updates when the royal baby is born and what the royal baby's name might be.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan's Instagram account

The Duke and Duchess of Instagram have their very own Instagram account called @SussexRoyal