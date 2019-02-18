Royal baby name: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recent baby name odds REVEALED – and the favourite might surprise you

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have remained tight-lipped about baby name ideas. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to welcome their first baby in April after announcing their pregnancy in October 2018 – but what are the latest odds on the baby’s name?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made no secret of the fact they’re both very excited to become parents for the first time this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news they were pregnant in October 2018, only five months after they married at Windsor Castle in May.

While happy to share some details of the pregnancy, Kate Middleton’s brother and sister-in-law have remained tight lipped about any potential baby names.

Baring in mind the couple are not planning on finding out the sex of the baby, the public have been left questioning if the couple will opt for a traditional name or not.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not finding out the sex of their baby. Picture: PA

According to leading bookmaker Coral, the current favourite is the name Victoria, with 8-1 odds.

The name Albert has odds of 10-1, while Diana and Phillip are both 12-1.

Alice and Arthur have fallen behind to odds of 14-1.

Coral’s John Hill explained: “Victoria has been the most popular name in our Royal baby betting by some distance therefore it is the clear favourite ahead of Albert, Diana and Philip.”

Meghan Markle is expected to be due in April 2019. Picture: PA

Here is a list of the current odds for the royal baby’s name:

Victoria [8-1]

Albert [10-1]

Philip [12-1]

Diana [12-1]

Alice [14-1]

Arthur [14-1]

Alfred [16-1]

Elizabeth [16-1]

James [16-1]

Mary [16-1]

Alexander [20-1]

Alexandra [20-1]

Edward [20-1]

Frances [20-1]

Frederick [25-1]

Henry [25-1]

Andrew [33-1]

Harriet [33-1]

Richard [33-1]

Amelia [50-1]

Doria [50-1]