Meghan Markle takes fashion tips from Kate Middleton as Duchess of Sussex recycles ensemble for visit to Natural History Museum with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle showed off her growing baby bump in a white ensemble. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked in good spirits as they attended a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they arrived at the Natural History Museum this week, putting the scandal caused by Thomas Markle’s leaked letter behind them.

The Duchess of Sussex put on a brave face as she joined her husband, the Duke of Sussex at a gala performance of The Wider Earth in London.

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law showed off her blossoming baby bump in an all-white ensemble, recycling many items from previous outfits.

Meghan Markle recycled her coat, shoes and clutch bag. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put the drama with Thomas Markle behind them. Picture: PA

While the Duchess of Cambridge has become well known over the years for constantly re-wearing outfits, Meghan has been yet to show off her thrifty side.

However, for her recent outfit, the former Suits actress recycled three of the items in the ensemble, taking fashion tips from Prince William’s wife.

Meghan’s coat was by Amanda Wakeley, a piece we saw back in March 2018 on the Duchess.

Meghan Markle is due to give birth in April. Picture: PA

Harry’s wife also wore a pair of green heels and a matching clutch bag by Ralph Lauren which have been worn before.

Meghan first showed off the stylish accessories at Prince Louis’ christening.

The only new item the Duchess wore was her dress, a tailored Calvin Klein number.