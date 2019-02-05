Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby is 'caught kicking' in adorable video during Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest outing

Meghan Markle's baby was spotted kicking during their visit to Bristol . Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby appears to be active in the womb, as fans spot the moment the Duchess of Sussex’s baby “kicks” during royal outing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Bristol last week, where they made an appearance at the Bristol Old Vic theatre.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as the former Suits actress showed off her growing baby bump.

Now seven months pregnant, Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and it appears little baby Sussex is already an active baby.

In a clip taken from their visit to Bristol, one fan is sure they spotted the moment Meghan’s baby kicked.

Meghan Markle held her baby bump for comfort during the outing. Picture: PA

Posted on Instagram page royals.fabfour, the short clip shows some movement in Meghan’s bump, to which the Duchess looks down at her bump with a subtle smile.

The moment is seriously sweet, and royal fans can’t get enough of this rare insight into Meghan’s pregnancy.

One fan commented on the video: “He or she wants to take part of what's going on!”

Meghan Markle is currently seven months pregnant . Picture: PA

Another added: “Very active either boy or girl, I wish time goes fast so baby can arrive.”

Meghan is believed to be due in April after letting slip she was six months pregnant last month.

The actress and Harry announced their pregnancy in October 2018, only a few months after they wed at Windsor Castle.

