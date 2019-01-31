Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex ditches her iconic messy low bun for neat do as she visits to The Association of Commonwealth Universities

Meghan Markle looked stunning as she visited The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle stepped out of her comfort zone for her visit to The Association of Commonwealth Universities as she wore her hair in a tight bun.

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she arrived at The Association of Commonwealth Universities on Thursday for her second royal engagement of the week.

The Duchess of Sussex became a patronage to the Association of Commonwealth Universities after the Queen handed it down to her earlier this year.

For the occasion, Prince Harry's wife dressed in head-to-toe black, accessorising with a pair of nude heels.

Meghan Markle tied her hair in a neat bun. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she held her baby bump. Picture: PA

Meghan finished the look off by ditching her iconic messy low bun for a neat, tight bun.

This is a completely new style for the Duchess, who is known for sticking to a few simple hair dos for royal engagements.

Earlier in the week Meghan visited the National Theatre, another one of the Duchess' patronages handed down to her from Her Majesty the Queen.

Meghan Markle looked stunning in the head-to-toe black ensemble . Picture: PA

.

Meghan arrived at the engagement in a head-to-toe nude ensemble.

The Duchess wore a Brandon Maxwell dress and blazer, teamed with stilettos and a clutch bag.