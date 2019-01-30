Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex breaks the Queen's royal tights rule as she braves the cold during visit to the National Theatre

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a nude ensemble . Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, showed off her growing baby bump as she visited the National Theatre in London on Wednesday.

Meghan Markle made her first visit to the National Theatre in London on Wednesday, an organisation the Duchess of Sussex has become a patron of this year.

Prince Harry's wife looked stunning as usual as she arrived at the venue, dressed in head-to-toe nude.

Kate Middleton's sister-in-law wore a nude dress and blazer by Brandon Maxwell.

Meghan accessorised the look with a pair of Aquazzura Matilde pumps and a Carolina Herrera Insignia clutch bag.

While dressed like a perfect Princess, Meghan did break one of the Queen's fashion etiquette rules as she stepped out without tights on.

The Duchess braved the cold in bare legs, even though it is reported female members of the royal family should always wear nude stockings.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider: “You never see a royal without their nude stockings.

"I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires.”

This was Meghan's first visit to the National Theatre, a patronage handed down to her from the Queen.

The Duchess announced the National Theatre as one of her four patronages earlier in the year.

The Association of Commonwealth Universities was also handed down to Prince Harry's wife from Her Majesty.