Meghan Markle causes concern among fans as the pregnant Duchess of Sussex steps out in snow and ice in heels during Bristol visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued with their visit to Bristol. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Bristol went ahead despite the snow and ice in the city.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they arrived in Bristol, despite the freezing weather conditions.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to give birth in April, wrapped up for the occasion, wearing Oscar De La Renta.

However, the Prince’s wife and mother-to-be caused concern between fans as the walkabout in the city could cause the Duchess to slip – especially when she was revealed to be wearing high heeled boots.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived a little late due to the weather. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle was still all smiles as she greeted the crowd. Picture: PA

It was confirmed earlier in the morning Harry and Meghan’s visit would go ahead despite the snow.

Fans took to Twitter to share their worries, with one writing: “Ice and snow is not safe for anyone to be walking on especially Meghan who is 7 months pregnant.”

Another shared: “I predict that Henry Charles Albert David will practically be carrying his wife and watching every step her feet make in this snow.”

Meghan Markle still wore heels, despite to cold conditions. Picture: PA

Footage from Bristol showed the road Meghan and Harry walked down being gritted for safety before they arrived.

However, Meghan did not let the weather affect her wardrobe as she stepped out in stiletto boots.

Other fans have reminded people that Meghan used to live in Toronto in Canada where snow is much heavier.