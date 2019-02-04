Meghan Markle breaks major royal tradition by hiring a doula for birth

Meghan is due to give birth in April. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired a doula to be her birthing partner when she gives birth in April

Meghan Markle looks set to break royal tradition by hiring her own birthing partner known as a doula.

The Duchess, 36, who is due to give birth in April, has reportedly drafter in Lauren Mishcon to be her carer alongside a midwife on the day.

Lauren, 40, has three kids of her own and is married to Oliver Mishcon. He himself as a royal connection as his grandad was head of the legal firm Mishcon de Reya, which handled Princess Diana and Prince Charles' split in 1996.

Doula Lauren is said to be coaching Prince Harry about what to say to Meghan Markle while she's in labour.

Lauren's profile on Doula UK. Picture: Doula UK

When asked by The Sun about the reports, Lauren said: “Well, I am obviously not at liberty to talk about who, or who might not, be my client. So I can’t ­possibly . . . I wouldn’t be able to talk to you about anything.”

Her profile on Doula UK reads: "Giving birth for the first time had a profound effect on me and since then I have felt a strong desire to help other women achieve their own empowering, positive birth experiences."

Meghan is expected to give birth to her first child in April.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured together on a recent outing. Picture: Getty

She let slip the due date during an official outing in December, saying that she was six months pregnant.

Announcing the pregnancy back in October, Kensington Palace tweeted: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

What is a doula? And why is Meghan Markle using one?

The word 'doula' means 'women-servant' in Greek, and they emerged in America in the 1970s to help women give birth. They are there to relieve stress and worry in pregnant mums, and also advise them how to relax.

