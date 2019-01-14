Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's potential royal baby godparents revealed

Harry and Meghan in Birkenhead on 14 January. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Who will be Godmother and Godfather to Meghan and Harry's baby? All the potential Godparents revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's due date has just been 'revealed', and we couldn't be more excited about the birth of the new royal baby.

Bookies have recently suspended bets on one particular potential gender of the newborn, but what about the godparents?

The royal baby Godparents aren't traditionally named until a few days before the christening, so it's unlikely we'll know for a while - but that doesn't stop us speculating.

Here's everyone that *could* be godparent to the tot.

Royal baby Godparents candidates: Kate Middleton and Prince William

Could The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge be royal baby Godparents? Picture: PA

There was speculation that The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge would be named godmother to the tot - but reports have claimed that this is unlikely to be true.

Kate and Will, who are parents to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three and Prince Louis, eight months, did not choose Meghan and Harry to be godparents to any of their kids.

As royal correspondent Robert Jobson said a few years ago, as an uncle, Prince Harry would have "have a role in [the baby's] life anyway." Which could also apply for Prince William to Harry's baby.



Royal baby Godparent candidates: Jessica and Ben Mulroney

Jessica and Ben Mulroney. Picture: Getty

Meghan's best friend Jessica's kids were in her bridal party at the royal wedding, and she is very close to her and her husband Ben.

Twins Brian and John were pageboys and daughter Isabel was a bridesmaid - so the families are clearly very fond of each other.

Jessica and Meghan pictured together at a dinner. Picture: Getty

Royal baby Godparent candidates: George and Amal Clooney

Amal and George Clooney at the royal wedding in May. Picture: Getty

George and Amal are good friends of the couple, and if they're made Godparents this baby will have very a-list entourage.

Ben Breslin, George's cousin, recently told the Mail Online: "He'd make a wonderful Godfather, he'd make a wonderful just about anything - he's a good guy."

Royal baby Godparent candidates: Misha Nonoo

Meghan and Misha photographed together in 2015. Picture: Getty

Misha is said to be the mutual friend that first introduced Harry and Meghan, thus sparking their fairytale love story - so it would make sense that she was named Godmother to their first baby.

The Duchess of Sussex is close to fashion designer Misha, often supporting her by wearing her designs out and about.