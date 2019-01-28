Megan Markle and Kate Middleton 'refuse to wear seatbelts' for SHOCKING reason

Kate Middleton pictured seemingly without a seatbelt on an outing with Prince William. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly don't wear seatbelts for a really shocking reason

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may opt not to wear seatbelts so they don't ruin their OUTFITS, it's been sensationally claimed.

Security expert Simon Morgan made the shocking claim to Hello! magazine, saying: “What is significant about this event or situation? Is an individual’s look and appearance important?

“Protection is a very unique area of policing and there are a lot grey areas, but you are always judging each situation to weigh up the risks and threats with the outcomes you are trying to achieve.”

He also added that minimising security risk could also be a factor in their decision not to buckle up, saying: "Sometimes royals aren't strapped in for their own safety, for example if they might need to make a quick escape in an emergency."

Kate Middleton reportedly opts to travel without a seatbelt so as not to ruin her outfit. Picture: Getty

His comments come after Prince Philip caused controversy after crashing his Land Rover earlier this month. He was photographed driving without a seatbelt just days after.

He was driving near Sandringham, Norfolk, when his 4x4 was 'T-boned' and the car flipped over in the A419 on 17 January.

Thankfully, nobody in the other car, which contained two women and a child, was seriously injured - but the passenger Emma Fairweather broke her wrist in the accident.

Read more: Prince Philip's crash remains are being sold on eBay for £66,000

She called the Prince 'highly insensitive and inconsiderate' after he was caught driving three days later without a seatbelt on, and he has now written her a letter to apologise for his action.

The letter, seen by the Sunday Mirror, reads: “I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley crossroads. I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses that main road.

Prince Philip, pictured at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October, was involved in a car accident earlier this month. Picture: Getty

“It was a bright sunny day and at about three in the afternoon, the sun was low over the Wash. In other words, the sun was shining over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.”

The Duke of Edinburgh added: “I was somewhat shaken after the incident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured. As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local police officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.

“I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience.”

The letter is signed off with: “Yours sincerely Philip.”

