Prince Philip's crash remains are being sold on eBay for £66,000

Prince Philip Ebay auction. Picture: Getty/Ebay

Pieces of plastic and metal taken from the scene of the crash could fetch thousands after attracting over 100 offers on eBay.

Remains from Prince Philip's car crash are being sold on eBay, following the tragic incident which saw the 97-year-old royal collide with a Kia near The Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday.

Pieces of plastic and metal taken from the scene of the Duke of Edinburgh's crash have appeared on the bidding website, with the current figure currently standing at £65,900 after attracting over 100 offers.

The listing is titled ‘Prince Philip Car Crash Parts’ and with the seller claiming the proceeds from the auction will go towards Cancer Research.

Prince Phillip Ebay. Picture: Ebay

The seller wrote: “Parts are probably not reusable. May even have Phil’s DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him or anything. “These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long. It amazes me that they weren’t cleaned up on the day.

"So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up.

“There’s no financial gain in this for me. All proceeds going to charity. ALL OF THEM.

“It’s a bit of fun and Cancer Research get to benefit. Haters lighten up."

Prince Philip Debris eBay. Picture: eBay

Two women were hospitalised in the horror crash but a nine-month-old boy escaped uninjured.

Mother-of-two Emma Fairwether, claimed she was thinking of suing Prince Philip after she broke her arm in the accident and insisted the Duke had not offered an apology to her.

Instead she was delivered a message from the Queen and Prince Philip which said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you" - a statement which left her baffled.

The British Royal Family Depart From Buckingham Palace After Attending Christmas Lunch. Picture: Getty

Ms Fairweather, who was travelling in the Kia with her 28-year-old friend and her baby, told the Sunday Mirror: “I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry.

“It has been a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family.”

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh was met with criticism when he was spotted driving a new Freelander Range Rover just two days without a seatbelt on the Queen's Sandringham Estate just two days after the accident.