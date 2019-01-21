Prince Philip crash victim is considering suing the 97-year-old royal

The victim has so far received no apology from Prince Philip. Picture: PA

Emma Fairweather was left with a broken wrist following the collision with Prince Philip's Land Rover.

A 46-year-old woman who was involved in the collision with Prince Philip's Land Rover is considering suing the royal.

Emma Fairweather was a passenger in her friends Kia when it struck the Duke of Edinburgh's vehicle leaving her with a broken arm.

Read more: Duke's car accident sparks debate over whether he is too old to drive

Prince Philip pictured in his Land Rover speaking to the Queen. Picture: PA

She is now considering legal action after docs told her she could be forced off work for a whopping two months owing to the injury.

She to The Sun: "I think he should be treated the same as anyone else. How could you say no to prosecuting him if he's broken the law?

Prince Philip has been involved in a car crash near to Sandringham - Buckingham Palace say he was unhurthttps://t.co/kKAVJYOlwX pic.twitter.com/WX8V5wA0md — ITV News (@itvnews) January 17, 2019

“It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family."

Emma is said to be left devastated by the fact she has received no apology from Prince Philip or the Queen, instead just a statement from a police liaison officer.

She said: “It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all.

“I know the Queen is a busy lady but I was really excited at the idea she might phone me."

Buckingham Palace claimed on Friday that "Contact has been made privately with the occupants in the other car and well-wishes exchanged."