Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shun these traditions when raising their kids

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex. Picture: Getty

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for the arrival of their first child in April, it's got everyone thinking about what kind of parents they might be.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set to raise their child in Frogmore Cottage once they move into their multi-million pound renovation, this could have a significant impact on how their children are raised.

In comparison to their the Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who will have been raised in Kensington Palace there will be huge differences.

OK! Magazine's royal editor Laura said: “It has always been important to Harry and Meghan to do things their own way and raising a baby will be no different. “Like Kate and William before them they will be determined to give their child as normal an upbringing as possible.”

It's also believed we might not see as much of the new royal baby as we might like, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to keep their child’s public outings to an absolute minimum.

“While Meghan and Harry no doubt understand there will be intense public interest in their son or daughter they won’t parade him or her out as a royal trophy and will instead keep their public appearances to an absolute minimum, much like Kate and William have done with their children,” Laura added.

It's also speculated that Meghan and Harry will shun any former royal title for their children, and their responsibilities would differ greatly.

“As seventh in line to the throne their baby won’t have the level of expectation and responsibility that Prince George or the other Cambridge children have,” Laura continued.

“While their child will always be a senior member of the royal family and expected to attend big family events and represent them when required, they will have the freedom to go on to have a career of their own if they wish, just like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have done.”

This new found freedom would give their children more time to spend awn from the spotlight and shield them from public scrutiny.

Laura mused: “With so much distance from the throne they'll be allowed to break away from some of the stricter royal conventions and have more freedom to decide which direction their life takes than their cousins."